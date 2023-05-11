EAT This Week: T’s Tri Tip Burrito

This week's featured EAT dish is T's Tri Tip Burrito.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If I had to select a cut of beef that epitomized the west coast, I might have to go with the tri tip. Having family and friends in the south and on the east coast, it’s amazing that this cut isn’t more recognized nationally. So, any time I get to feature it in a column (like in the case of this week), I’m like a kid in a candy store.

But, before we get into the protein for this dish, we might have to start with the institution that is T’s Mesquite Rotisserie. Fully back after being closed over a period of time, I felt like people might seriously snap because they couldn’t get their fix. It’s a testament to how well they are liked (and how amazing their rotisserie meats are) and this is a perfect example.

I realize it’s hard to feature a burrito because it’s all about what’s happening on the inside. They’re like the house that’s just meh on the outside but once you step inside, it’s nothing short of amazing. While you have your choice of meat, it’s all about the tri tip for me. And anytime a question in your life is asked whether or not to add guacamole, the answer should always be yes. Always. Accompanying those items are melted cheese, black beans, rice, and sour cream, all rolled in a large flour tortilla. It’s served with your choice of salsa (green, pico or hot).

The meat explodes with flavor and juiciness. The creamy guacamole and acidity of the salsa counter balance each other and the earthy tones you get from the rice and black beans round everything out. The portion sizes are hearty, so it’s ok if you go halfsies and save the other portion for dinner.

Any time I eat at T’s I go through three stages: 1. This is good. 2. This is really good. 3. This is all gone. I guess it’s a good recipe to keep me coming back.

T’s Mesquite Rotisserie is located at 901 Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village. For menu and additional information visit them online at tsrotisserie.com or reach them by phone at 775-831-2832.