EAT This Week: Uncommon Kitchen’s Muffaletta

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve ever been to New Orleans, most likely you’ve encountered a version of this week’s feature: Muffaletta. I’ve seen it straight up in salad form, as a breakfast with eggs, and even as a pasta, but its truest form is in that of a sandwich, and Uncommon Kitchen’s version of it is quite spectacular.

The flavor party gets going with their freshly baked baguette as the vehicle that holds everything together. Dry cured salami, provolone and Swiss cheeses are joined between the slices by organic greens, pepperoncinis, and an olive salad (similar to a tapenade), along with a few dashes of balsamic vinaigrette.

Uncommon Kitchen’s Muffaletta Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This sandwich is stacked tall like a Jenga tower and you can smell that fresh brininess from the olive salad and pepperoncinis right off the bat – which is enough to get my jowls foaming. With each component dancing on the taste buds, you hit on every sense of flavor (sweet, sour, salty, bitter, savory, and umami) and your stomach couldn’t be happier for it.

In addition to hitting the max in the flavor department, you also get great textures that emote freshness and leave you feeling healthy, but not overly stuffed. I may or may not have finished it before I even hit Fanny Bridge, which could be a record, but when you taste it, you’ll be quick to see why.

Uncommon Kitchen is known for organic food made with love, and this sandwich epitomizes that statement. It’s a perfect option for grab and go on your way to the slopes – or just pop in for lunch. You won’t be disappointed.

Stony Ridge Uncommon Kitchen is located inside New Moon Natural Foods at 505 W Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City. For menu and additional information visit them online at uncommonkitchen.org or reach them via phone at 530-583-3663