EAT This Week: Waterman’s Landing Café’s Breakfast Burrito

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you read this column each week, first off, thank you, but secondly, you might have noticed that I featured another breakfast burrito not long ago. The beauty of writing about food each week is to showcase all the different options in our region – even if they appear on a menu with the same name. But I can assure you that this week’s feature is quite different, and uniquely delicious on its own.

Waterman’s Landing Café’s Breakfast Burrito. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

To really get a sense of this burrito, I think we need to start with the star of the show: house-made bacon jam. The recipe has been perfected over the past 12 years and each batch is delicately crafted, taking nearly a full day to complete. Its combination of slowly cooked red onions, organic coconut sugar and balsamic get combined with a concoction of bacon, coffee, syrup, and black pepper and it really gives this burrito its superpower.

It is combined with two organic eggs, roasted potatoes and jack cheese before getting rolled up in a flour tortilla. Then, a slight application of olive oil and Italian seasoning is added to the outside of the tortilla before getting hit with the panini press and ultimately served with a side of salsa.

Don’t overlook that last step in the process. The panini press adds its trademark grill textures, but the Italian seasoning pressed into the outer layer of the tortilla adds one last gasp of flavor to each bite. The bacon jam is the jam. Its sweet and savory balance blends seamlessly with the tender and pillowy notes of the eggs and potatoes and everything gets pulled together with the gooey melted cheese.

If you’ve never been to the café, I’d urge you to give this a try with your morning coffee. Besides, it just might give you the best view of any breakfast joint around the entire basin. You can decide for yourself when you go.

Waterman’s Landing Café is located at 5166 North Lake Blvd in Carnelian Bay. For menu and more information visit them online at watermanslanding.com/cafe or reach them by phone at 530-546-3590.