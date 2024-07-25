EAT This Week: Wild Cherries Coffee House’s Breakfast Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I have no idea how many options there are in the world when it comes to breakfast sandwiches (thousands? millions?), but I would wager that it’s a lot. Whether it’s the actual part of the dish that’s doing the sandwiching (i.e. bread), the protein, the cheese, the spread, and whatever else you can think of, there are no shortages of combinations. Which, is somewhat like this week’s feature – and no matter what you choose, it’s bound to be tasty.

Wild Cherries Coffee House’s Breakfast Sandwich. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

So, for the sake of explaining this dish, I’m just going to highlight all my choices (whether you agree with me or not), because it’s basically a choose-your-own-adventure when it comes to taste and flavor options.

To start, I went with their homemade onion bagel as my sandwich sergeant to help keep everything in line. When onion gets baked into dough it becomes super savory and to have the pillow-y finish along with those almost smoky notes, it was a no brainer.

I rounded out the rest of the options with egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, sun dried tomato cream cheese, and avocado. The creamy bookends of the cream cheese and avocado, along with the gooey melted cheddar, were the perfect compliment to the savory-ness of the bagel and sausage.

The egg was light and fluffy and absorbed all the other flavors that were having a fun time dancing with one another. I’m glad I took all my notes up front because before I knew it the sandwich was gone leaving me to ask whether nor not I ate it too fast or took good enough notes. I guess it doesn’t really matter when something is as good as this and only sets me up for next time for a completely new taste adventure.

Wild Cherries Coffee House is located at 11429 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee. For menu, hours of operation and further information visit them online at wildcherriescoffeehouse.com or reach them by phone at 530-582-5602.