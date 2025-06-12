EAT This Week: Zano’s Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature, we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With pizza being my favorite food, I’ve tried my fair share of options. And while I have had a cheeseburger pizza before, it was nothing like this week’s feature from Zano’s. Spoiler alert: this pizza was way better (and more unique) than the first one I tried.

Every pizza starts out with the dough and at Zano’s they’re making theirs fresh every day and you can certainly taste the attention to detail. It gets a slathering of their secret sauce (which is a concoction of some of your favorite condiments that I won’t mention here), mozzarella, cheddar, ground beef, bacon, red onion, and the cherry on top: sliced pickles. I’m told one of the biggest decisions people must make is whether to have the pickles heated up with the pizza or keep them cold and add them afterward. You can’t go wrong either way.

Zano’s Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The tanginess of the sauce, salty/sour duo of the pickles, along with the smokiness of the bacon is what really sets this pizza in its own category. You get plenty of texture from the onions and pickles and the two cheeses work in perfect harmony to create just the right amount of gooiness.

It may sound weird to have a burger on a pizza, but when it tastes this good, who cares? I’m also told that people love to turn this into an even bigger burger by adding in freshly sliced tomatoes, jalapenos and even sides of lettuce.

However you want to bougie this bacon cheeseburger pizza up is completely up to you, but with a base offering like this, skies the limit with how much more fun you want to get. Just don’t get weird and start adding things like pineapple.

Zano’s Family Italian & Pizzeria is located at 11401 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at zanos.net or reach them by phone at 530-587-7411.