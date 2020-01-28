EB I-80 closed again

The eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near Floriston was shut down Tuesday night due to an overturned big rig.

Courtesy of California Highway Patrol

For the second time today, the eastbound lane of Interstate 80, near Truckee, has been closed due to an accident involving a big rig.

The accident occurred near Floriston around 9 p.m., according to the California Department of Transportation, and involved an overturned big rig, which has blocked all eastbound lanes, shutting down traffic for more than an hour.

No injuries have been reported, according to California Highway Patrol.

#TrafficAlert in #Nevada County: Eastbound Interstate 80 @ Floriston is CLOSED due to overturned big rig BLOCKING ALL LANES. Expect major delays. No estimated time of reopening. @ABC10 @kcranews @CBSSacramento @FOX40 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 29, 2020