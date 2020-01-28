EB I-80 closed due to multiple collisions near Nyack

UPDATE 12:25 P.M.:

Eastbound I-80 will be closed for “at least 4-5 hours,” according to a tweet from Caltrans.

“Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit is assisting with passenger extractions from the trucks,” the tweet stated.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

Eastbound Interstate 80 is currently closed due to multiple collisions near Nyack, according to Caltrans. Two or three semi trucks are reportedly involved, according to CHP incident logs.

“Traffic is being turned near Baxter, a Facebook post from Caltrans stated. “Expect I-80 EB to be closed for several hours to clear the large trucks. No ETO.”