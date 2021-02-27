Edgewood Tahoe to host US Open qualifier

STATELINE, Nev. — The United States Golf Association recently announced that Edgewood Tahoe Resort will host one of 109 local qualifying tournaments for the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Edgewood will host an 18-hole qualifying round on May 10. Golfers that advance out of qualifying, “will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes.

In 2019, 17 players advanced through local and final qualifying for the US Open. Of the 17 golfers, four made the cut for the final 36 holes of the tournament.

The US Open is hosting local qualifying across 43 states and into Canada.

To be eligible for qualifying, players must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4.

Online entry applications are available at champs.usga.org and will remain open through April 21.