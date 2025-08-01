Edmund Lofts workforce housing project moves forward.

Provided / Town of Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a key step toward expanding local housing options, the Truckee Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 29 approved a series of major permits for Edmunds Lofts, a 12-unit workforce housing development aimed at supporting the town’s year-round employee base.

Edmund Lofts workforce housing project moves forward. Provided / Town of Truckee

The project, a collaboration between the Town of Truckee, Paradigm8, and Sage Modern, will be located near Edmunds Drive, just a short distance from Meadowood Park and Donner Pass Road. The three-story building will include six studio apartments and six one-bedroom units. Each residence will feature a private patio or deck, in-unit washer and dryer, covered parking, and dedicated storage space.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several community members voiced support for the project. Jacqueline McCoy, program manager for the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency, described Edmunds Lofts as a much-needed addition to the community.

Rental units will be income-restricted for individuals earning between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with leasing priority given to full-time employees of the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD).

However, concerns were also raised. Pat McDonough, who owns two apartment complexes adjacent to the site, expressed frustration about the development’s proximity to his properties. He cited headlight intrusion from the parking area, which will be just three feet from his property line.

In response, the commission added a condition of approval requiring visual screening between the properties to help mitigate light impacts.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the Development Permit, Planned Development, and Zoning Clearance. Construction is expected to begin in the fall, with completion anticipated within 18 months.

Town officials say Edmunds Lofts represents a meaningful investment in Truckee’s future — one aimed at helping essential workers live and remain in the community they serve.