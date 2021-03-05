Applications now open for Soroptimist education grant

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) will grant up to $2,000 for women to continue their education or training. This is the second year SITD has offered this scholarship. We have learned that youth do not always know what they want to do at 18 when most traditional scholarships are awarded, and that life experience may lead a person to want to change or advance their career opportunities later in life. Regardless of the situation, we want to make sure that women have the finances to make advancements in their training or education. For example, applicants have requested money to get paralegal certification and to transfer to a four year college after finishing a two year program.

Applications are due by May 15. Go to http://www.SITD.info for an on-line application. The grant this year is also supported by the Truckee Airport District.

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) holds monthly club meetings on Zoom currently on the 2nd Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or contact Patti Conk, President, at info@SITD.info . SITD will host a virtual Silent Auction June 4-6 and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans in mid November.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.SITD.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner