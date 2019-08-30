BACK TO SCHOOL: Behind the scenes heroes at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’s classified employees are front-line difference makers who engage in a positive school and district environment. From transporting and feeding students to teaching them vital skills and ensuring that schools are operating smoothly, classified employees are integral to the success of TTUSD.

A few of their behind the scenes heroes share their perspective below:

Hilary Stoner, wellness coordinator, North Tahoe High School — Working with adolescents fulfills and inspires me daily. High schoolers are full of excitement about life that as an adult sometimes I take for granted. They remind me to laugh freely, celebrate milestones, and be open to new things. Working with adolescents feels like watching a flower grow, you see tremendous growth in such a short time. It’s incredible to watch them testing who they are and persevering when they make mistakes. Watching this feels exciting and fills me with hope about life and humanity.

Natalie Franco, campus monitor – Alder Creek Middle School — What I admire about my job is knowing I can make an impact in a child’s life. I came from a background where I had little to no resources and because of that I always aspired to help others succeed. I love getting to know my students and building a relationship with them. I also want students to feel like they can trust adults. Overall, education is the foundation for knowledge and it’s important to serve as a positive role model because in all sincerity our students are our future leaders and everything we do as a community they look up to that example.

Peter Siebelink, school bus driver – Transportation Department — What I love about my job is that it’s not the same from day to day. I could be fixing a snowblower or working on any given vehicle in the district. I would have to say my favorite part of my job is driving any given bus route in the district and seeing kids I haven’t seen for months. Sometimes not recognizing them at first because of how much they have grown. Having a student board the bus and ask you where have you been and how you are is really special.

Renee DeAragon, resource aid, grades K- 3, Glenshire Elementary — I really love the kids. My kids are grown and I love being around the young flow of life. I love getting to be the one to provide extra support for the kiddos that need it, and forming relationships and trust with kids so they feel safe and can be successful. I want every kid to have their best shot at succeeding in school!

Addie Gramanz , instructional aide/library media assistant – Tahoe Lake Elementary — I love working at Tahoe Lake Elementary with students that are so excited to learn how and what to read. Every day here is a fun-filled journey. I enjoy choosing books for read-a-loud storytime for teachers to read to their classes. When I am not having library time, I work reading individually and in reading circles with our younger students. There is nothing more rewarding than when I hear these young students start saying, “Mrs. Gramanz, I’m reading, I’m actually reading!”

Alicia Lampley, counselor – Cold Stream Alternative — What I love about my job is our relationships with students. We have a strong commitment to learning about each of our students as a whole person so we can better understand how to best meet their needs. In addition to educational needs, we also consider everything from basic needs to social-emotional needs. We know that every student has a unique situation that requires a creative plan. And that plans must evolve alongside our students. I so appreciate the love and support we get from the community and the district and their dedication to wellness. We know that students are more successful in school when there is an emphasis on improving social, emotional and mental health. I am grateful to be in an environment that values this.

