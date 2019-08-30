Back to School: From a teacher’s perspective

Teachers have one of the most important jobs in the world. Their work and impact extend far beyond the boundaries of the classroom. They educate and shape our youth. They teach them life skills. Their job takes passion, heart and commitment.

Below, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District teachers share what they love about teaching.

Danielle Beymer, Kings Beach Elementary — What I love about teaching is the opportunity to help create a community where all feel safe to be themselves. Where we can learn from each other and laugh together and where individuals and their growth are celebrated. It is an absolute joy to witness kids realize they have learned something new or discovered that they can do something they previously couldn’t!

Jill Zapata, Sierra High School — I love working with adolescents and providing a safe place for them to learn to be adults. I love being able to mentor and help provide a safe space for teens to transition to adulthood. I have always believed learning is the best thing you can do for yourself and I am grateful daily that I get to provide a place to help teens become better learners.

Erica Allstadt, Donner Trail Elementary — I love everything about teaching. I love teaching kids to love learning. My focus is having students fall in love with wanting to learn and once I’ve done that and immerse them in content, I get to see them challenge themselves and accomplish things they never thought they could. My kids own their learning and they have a sense of pride in themselves. This is a joy to see in action.

Jason Flesock, North Tahoe High School — What I love most about teaching is how every single day presents itself with the chance to make a long-lasting impact on the lives of my students. I love interacting with them, learning from them, inspiring a love for science with them, getting them to see new potential in themselves, and helping them see the rich connections between what they are learning and their very own lives. Simply put, the students I get to work with every day make this job so incredibly fulfilling and I could not imagine doing anything else.

Tamara Chisholm, Truckee High School — What I love about my job is that every day is a new adventure. I love making connections with students and staff! Each student is a beautiful, unique character and they challenge me to truly be present every day and reflect. I also love to learn! It’s an exciting time in education and I’m so happy and proud to be a teacher, especially in our district.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District