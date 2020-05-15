Excellence in Education awards over $120K in Tahoe-Truckee area grants

The Excellence in Education Board of Directors recently finalized its 2019-2020 funding decisions awarding over $120,000, according to a news release.

“These grants are timely as the COVID-19 situation has affected students, parents, community members, and local non-profit organizations who serve area youth,” the release states. “The Excellence in Education Foundation is proud to partner with these organizations to help ease some of the pressure.”

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) – $20,000: Along with the greater community, TTUSD has felt the impact of COVID-19. Excellence in Education fulfilled its mission to support TTUSD by providing an emergency $20,000 “Distance Learning Grant” to support distance learning initiatives. These include greater access to technology and the continuation of the free meal program.

Aim High – $15,000: Excellence in Education has funded Aim High since its inception in 2012. This unique summer program for middle school students combines engaging and challenging academic classes with activities and events that create opportunities for leadership development and community exploration. Aim High is working on a virtual platform for this summer.

Boys and Girls Club – $15,000: Excellence in Education is supporting the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe for their programs supporting Tahoe Truckee youth.

Forest Fire Partnership – $73,500: A joint effort between Nevada County Arts Council and Sierra Watershed Education Partnership (SWEP), Forest Fire program utilizes art, science, and humanities to tell the story of the forest’s 13,000-year ecological history, its relationship with fire, and the role humans have played. This grant is for a three-year partnership benefiting TTUSD students.

Nurtured Heart Approach Professional Development – $5,800: TTUSD received funds to support professional development for the Nurtured Heart Approach program used within TTUSD. The program is a behavior management strategy used by educators and parents.

For information on how to support the Excellence in Education Foundation by becoming a Friend of Education and donating visit ExinEd.org or call 530-550-7984.

