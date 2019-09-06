Excellence in Education Foundation honors Tahoe Truckee teachers, staff

TRUCKEE – The Excellence in Education Foundation announced recipients of the 2019-2020 Linda Brown Fellows and Star Awards at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Back to School Convocation event on Aug. 29.

All school district employees attend the event, which features the awards presentation to kick off the new school year.

Linda Brown Fellows Awards

Each year, Excellence in Education accepts nominations for the Linda Brown Fellows Awards, which offers an opportunity for the community to acknowledge exceptional teachers in the school district. Last spring, the Foundation received 95 nominations filled with experiences and heartfelt stories of teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

The Fellows Program was created over twenty years ago to help promote and acknowledge excellence in education. The award is named in honor of Linda Brown, a long-time teacher in the school district and a founding member of the Excellence in Education Foundation. She set an example as a strong educator and leader in our local community. Recipients each receive $1,000 for their personal use and a $2,000 grant to be used to enhance education in their classroom or school site.

Star Award

The Star Award recognizes the district’s classified employees who positively impact the lives of students by providing outstanding support in their positions. Recipients each receive $1,000 for their personal use.

The Fellows and Star Award programs offer the community the opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional work being done in our schools on a daily basis. Nominations for both the Fellows and Star Awards come from students, parents and community members, as well as any district staff member. No self-nominations or those from Excellence in Education board members are accepted. The nominations for next year’s awards will become available in spring, 2020.

For more information about the Fellows and Star Award programs, please call 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org.

About Excellence in Education Foundation

The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation is a private, non-profit organization that was created to enhance public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. The Foundation provides grants, resources, and unique partnerships to benefit students, teachers, and the overall educational community. Each year, the Foundation proudly contributes approximately $250,000 in grant funding to the district. For more information or to become of “Friend of Education,” visit http://www.ExinEd.org.

Source: Excellence in Education Foundation