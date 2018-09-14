Excellence in Education Foundation honors Tahoe Truckee teachers, staff

The Excellence in Education Foundation announced recipients of the 2018-2019 Linda Brown Fellows and Star Awards at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District) Back to School Convocation event on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

All school district employees attend the event, which features the awards presentation to kick off the new school year.

Linda Brown Fellows Awards

Each year, Excellence in Education accepts nominations for the Linda Brown Fellows Awards, which offers an opportunity for the community to acknowledge exceptional teachers in the school district. Last spring, the Foundation received 55 nominations filled with experiences and heartfelt stories of teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

The Fellows Program was created 20 years ago to help promote and acknowledge excellence in education. The award is named in honor of Linda Brown, a long-time teacher in the school district and a past president of the Excellence in Education Foundation. Recipients each receive $1,000 for their personal use and a $2,000 grant to be used to enhance education in their classroom or school site.

Star AwardS

The Star Award recognizes TTUSD classified employees who positively impact the lives of students by providing outstanding support in their positions. Recipients each receive $1,000 for their personal use.

The Fellows and Star Award programs offer the community the opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional work being done in local schools on a daily basis. Nominations for both the Fellows and Star Awards come from students, parents and community members, as well as any TTUSD staff member. No self-nominations or those from Excellence in Education board members are accepted. The nominations for next year's awards will become available in spring 2019.

For more information about the programs, please call 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org.