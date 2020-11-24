Excellence in education supports students in distance learning: Funds raised will go toward the purchase of new Chromebook computers
The Excellence in Education Foundation is thrilled to announce that through the generous financial support of local businesses, organizations, individual donors, and their own Board of Directors, they have successfully raised the $80,000 needed to support the purchase of 300 new Chromebook computers for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.
The additional technology they are able to provide students, through their Step Up for Education Campaign, ensures that every student is supported through distance learning.
It is through strong community support that they are able to continue their mission of strengthening the learning experience for all students at TTUSD. They are grateful to everyone who donated! A special thanks is being extended to the following businesses and organizations for their incredible generosity:
Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation
Raley’s O-N-E
Truckee Tahoe Airport
Truckee Sunrise Rotary
Truckee Noon Rotary
Tahoe City Rotary
Tahoe Getaways
Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation
Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner
Lopez Excavating
Ryan Group Architects
Pacific Crest Wealth Planning
Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors Foundation
The Excellence in Education Board of Directors
Excellence in Education
Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation is a non-profit foundation that enhances public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to strengthen the learning experience for students. Each year, Excellence in Education partners with local businesses and the community to raise money and provide over $250,000 in classroom grants, resources, and partnerships to benefit students and teachers in a school district that encompasses 12 schools in a geographic area of 720 square miles.
You can support The Excellence in Education Foundation by becoming a Friend of Education and donating online at ExinEd.org or calling 530-550-7984.
