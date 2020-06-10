GRAD SPEECH: Brissa Angelita Gonzales Ramirez, Sierra High School

Brissa Angelita Gonzales Ramirez



To my fellow Panthers, family and friends I would first like to start by saying I am honored to have been given this opportunity to speak on behalf of the class of 2020.

On behalf of the Panthers, we would like to thank you for joining us virtually today. We would also like to extend a thank you to our supportive Sierra High staff, to our families and friends. You guys have helped us become the people we are today. Being here to celebrate with you today is honestly one of the high points of my life and hopefully, for many other Panthers as well.

As students and friends, we have made many memories together, many good and some bad (many of which we can now laugh at), but most of those memories we can now look back at and realize how much we have grown together, and learned from each other. And this includes the staff.

Sierra High School is different in many ways. But the biggest difference is that we are like a family. A family that supports one another, that grows together, that cries together, that celebrates together and that makes memories together.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Panthers, we have put in a lot of effort to get here. There were many times when we thought we wouldn’t finish, but those struggles only made this moment even more special.

One of the biggest struggles we have had to face is having to adjust to Distance Learning and not having our school family and fellow Panthers motivating us every day. We had to learn to do school more independently, to force ourselves to commit to the work, and push through without having people behind you during the school day. Like I said, it is because of this accomplishment we realize that the juice is really worth the squeeze.

As we look back on these memories, we realize how far we have come and also, how far we will go. Aside from taking the memories with us, Sierra High has taught us to speak up, be ourselves and that we can trust that others in the world will be there to support us when things are hard.

Given the current climate we realize that it is more important than ever to have our voices and ideas heard and to work together to make a stronger community that is united, rather than divided.

Brissa Angelita Gonzales Ramirez is a member of Sierra High School’s graduating Class of 2020. This column is an adaptation of her graduation speech.