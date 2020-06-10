GRAD SPEECH: Nate Bromley, Sierra High School

Nate Bromley



I don’t know how to start, so I suppose I will start with how grateful I am for everything and everyone at Sierra High.

I never thought I would like it or fit in at Sierra but once there you don’t want to leave. The school environment is like none other and the staff is so caring and supportive.

Sierra High is a place of new beginnings where they nurture every student to be their best. I started at Sierra and at the time I was on a bit of a rough road, but after learning what this school was all about my life had changed in an instant. This wonderful school has taught me so many powerful lessons, they have taught me ambition and to believe in yourself.

Sierra High and the awesome staff led me to be the man I am today, a man that never believed he’d be much more than a bum; however, with the education and the support from Sierra High, I am now college bound in the fall. I am beyond grateful to Sierra High for helping me realize my new dream.

I would like to give a special thank you to Mr. Wohlman because he has done so much for me and I don’t think I will ever be able to repay him for all the good he has done in my life. I would also like to thank the staff because without all of you I wouldn’t be standing here today, so thank you.

This school will forever have a special place in my heart. I’d also like to congratulate this year’s graduating class, so congratulations and I am so excited to see all the great things to come.

Nate Bromley is a member of Sierra High School’s graduating Class of 2020. This column is an adaptation of his graduation speech.