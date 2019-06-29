Local students awarded $220,000 worth of scholarships

Eight graduating students from Truckee and North Tahoe high schools got a financial boost from their local community this year with $220,000 in scholarships awarded from the Martis Camp Community Foundation.

“We’ve been almost doubling the number of scholarships we’re giving out,” said Linda Trocki, Chair of the Martis Camp Community Foundation.

In 2017 the foundation gave out $57,000 in scholarships, almost doubling that number in 2018 to $112,000. In total they have given $440,00 worth of scholarships to 19 students since 2012.

“I hope we can continue to increase the amount of funds we can raise to donate to scholarships,” said Trocki.

Each year the foundation offers three different scholarships to eligible students. The Denise Martinez Scholarship, a $20,000 scholarship awarded to Aiden Kane and Drew Wingard, honors the life of Martinez, Martis Camp’s first head golf professional, who was killed in a crash in 2008.

“The purpose of it was to honor her spirit. We evaluate students based on whether we think they embody her qualities, which are hard work, fairness and integrity,” said Trocki.

The Martis Camp Community Foundation scholarship is given to three students and ranges from $30,000 to $60,000. Students Zach Larson, Jillian Ferre and Jacquelyn Campos-Araujo were awarded the scholarship this year for their “outstanding leadership skills,” according to Trocki. She said the amount each student is given based on need and performance.

This year the foundation created the Ambition scholarship, a $20,000 award given to Arturo Colmenares, Dillon Hudson and Brian Wolfe.

Each year they evaluate at least 100 applicants based off academic performance, the stories they tell in their essays and their financial situations.

“It was a tough decision. There’s so many amazing, talented kids graduating from the local high schools,” said Trocki.

When deciding who to give the scholarships to she said they coordinate their efforts with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to make sure the awards are distributed equitably among the students applying for all local scholarships.

In addition to the scholarships awarded the foundation give out grants to local nonprofit organizations. Between September and October each year the foundation runs a competitive grants process for local nonprofits, giving out $171,000 in grants last year.

During the 2017 grant cycle they gave out $101,000.

“That’s another area where we’re increasing our giving to the community,” said Trocki, adding that aside from a gala auction held last summer, all of the funds they are able to give back to the community comes from charitable donations. “When I see what the nonprofits up here accomplish and how impressive all their executive directors are it incentivizes us to raise more money and do as much as we can to help them,” she said.

