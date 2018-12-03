More than $110K raised for KidZone during Discovery Luncheon

Hundreds of community members came together to show their support of the region's underserved children by attending an event hosted by Truckee's nonprofit children's museum earlier this month.

More than 200 community members attended the KidZone Museum's annual Discovery Luncheon early November at the Resort at Squaw Creek. The luncheon raised more than $110,000 in annual donations and multi-year contributions for the nonprofit.

"We choose to support the KidZone Museum because it is a great example of how to cultivate a welcoming environment for kids to play and learn in our amazing mountain town," said Christian Edwards, who attended the event with his wife, Tawny. Their company, Timberline Construction, renovated the KidZone Museum art room pro bono.

Contributions made during the event will support the museum's scholarship fund for underserved children in the Truckee-North Tahoe community and museum operations. The museum sees more than 30,000 visitors each year.

The luncheon featured an inspiring and emotional speech by a mom whose family has benefited from the museum's services. Also, behavioral psychologist Aaron Stabel presented the latest research on children and screen time and spoke about teaching children self-regulation skills.

At the event, the museum increased its fundraising potential thanks to challenge gifts totaling $35,000 from Alpine Gold Spa and Boutique, Jeff and Annie Hull, Truckee-Tahoe Lumber, the Darzynkiewicz family, Sydney and Jeremy Frumkin, Kim and Craig Yamauchi, and LP Insurance.

Wrenn Cavallo, an event committee volunteer, also acknowledged the impact of volunteers on the luncheon's success.

"We could not be successful without the help of our table captains," Cavallo said.

Also, the nonprofit welcomed new Visionary Circle members, who pledged a multi-year donations — the Climenhaga family, Mountain Forge Inc., Ganong family, RDH Foundation, Quality Automotive and Smog, Tom and Pam Hobday, and the Conley family.

The museum anticipates the completion of the preliminary capital campaign work by spring 2019 and will launch a fundraising campaign for a permanent, larger facility with a science center and programs for children. The new facility will be geared toward an expanded audience, ages 0 through teen.

Each year, the museum seeks support from donors to raise 50 percent of its nearly $500,000 budget. There is still time to support the museum with a tax-deductible donation at http://www.kidzonemuseum.org or by mailing your check to KidZone Museum, 11711 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA 96161.

For information, contact director Carol Meagher at director@kidzonemuseum.org.

Source: KidZone Museum