North Tahoe High School band director awarded high honor

Dean Roberts, here with students Claire Roberts (left) and Logan Phillips, was named Northern California Band and Choir Directors Association Director of the Year.

Submitted photo

Chosen members of the North Tahoe High School band program represented at the Northern California Band and Choir Director’s Association Honor Band event on Feb. 6-8 at Humboldt State University in Eureka.

According to a news release, the 2020 Director of the Year award was given to North Tahoe Music Director Dean Nordby.

“This is no surprise to those who have had the privilege of working with Dean or attending his band program concerts,” the release states. “He believes he has the greatest job in the world where his students elect to be in his program and their efforts have earned them tremendous accolades. NTHS Music is viewed as a crown jewel in our community, and the school itself makes it hard for him to want to work any place else.

“Dean has been setting the bar high for his students for nearly 30 years and is also a NTHS graduate (1984). He recently received his master’s of arts degree in education from Humphreys University in June 2019.”

In his spare time, Nordby has served as the interact liaison for the Tahoe City Rotary, past-president for the Northern California Band and Choir Directors Association and has served on the California Music Directors Association State Board. He is also an honorary Paul Harris Award Winner through the Rotary for community service and has earned awards within the state for music education.

According to the release, the association, which has been in existence for 50 years, represents 26 counties and is dedicated to providing aspiring young musicians an opportunity to perform together with a world-class conductor at a major university.