Principal’s Corner: Truckee High’s state-of-the-art West Wing

The new West Wing was built with students in mind and when you walk into the completed Truckee High School building, it is impressive!

In addition to wide hallways and modern classrooms, we have the fabrication lab where our new Gone Boarding Pathway is a success. Students design and construct all types of boards, including surfboards, snowboards, skateboards, stand-up paddleboards and wake surfboards.

In our “fab lab,” students are learning critical 21st-century skills such as computer design, problem-solving, collaboration and entrepreneurship. The hands-on, interactive programs housed in our west wing expose our students to a wide variety of career technical pathways so they can get a feel for what they may want to pursue after high school.

Students in our engineering lab are designing projects and programming robots to complete tasks for people that include machines to turn the pages while you read. Upstairs in our hands-on science labs, students are engaged in a variety of lab experiments with state-of-the-art tools, giving them a real-world lab experience while viewing the Pacific Crest Trail right outside the windows. Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is committed to conserving and utilizing the Tahoe Basin environment as inspiration for our students and staff.

Truckee High has a strong culture of collaboration and connections and this beautiful building with its commons areas strengthens this culture. From the large whiteboard with positive messages written, to the social stairs with large throw pillows, students are encouraged to work together and have academic discourse between peers. This academic discourse is modeled by our staff in their weekly professional development activities.

Our staff builds meaningful relationships with students, standing outside the rooms waiting to greet students during each passing period. While the outside doors are locked for safety, inside the building is a place where the staff wants students to feel respected and valued for the hard work they accomplish every day in class.

When I became principal of Truckee High, I wanted to create a place where students wanted to come to school and where high school could be something different than it has been traditionally. The West Wing meets this vision.

Student voice is important and honored at Truckee High School when we make school-wide decisions. After talking with seniors, they were given the opportunity to paint their own parking spots this year. Their unique and colorful artwork adds to the welcoming feel of the West Wing. I am confident that our Truckee High Class of 2019 have been given the opportunities to grow as individuals and are ready to contribute to our great community.

I am so lucky to work at Truckee High and spend time with our students each day.

Want to take a tour of the West Wing? Give us a call at 530-582-2600.

Logan Mallonee is principal of Truckee High School.