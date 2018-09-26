Principal’s Corner: Exceptional learning opportunities provide once in a lifetime experiences

The 2018-2019 school year is off and running at North Tahoe School.

We have a very caring and welcoming school community and all share a continued belief in the importance of building strong relationships with students, parents, community members, and our school team. At North Tahoe School we focus on creating a positive school culture where our entire school community is safe, respectful and responsible, so that everyone can learn and have a strong sense of belonging.

To ensure that all of our students feel connected and have a sense of belonging we kicked off a new peer mentor program this year called "Where Everyone Belongs" (WEB). Eighth-grade students mentor our incoming fifth-grade students all year, beginning with a kick-off before school started and continuing throughout the school year. This is just one of the many opportunities we provide to support our students at North Tahoe School.

Our student council team is a great group of leaders who help build school spirit and belonging for all students as well. These student leaders participate in our daily student announcements and plan student rallies and school dances. We value their leadership and are proud of all they do to bring out the best in others, so everyone grows.

I am proud of the fact that North Tahoe School is a California Gold Ribbon School and Title One High Achieving School. We were awarded these distinctions as a result of our high academic achievement along with our work as a school community around Standards Reporting and Monitoring Academic Growth. None of this would be possible without the support of our dedicated students, parents, and teachers. We are extremely proud of our Gold Ribbon recognition and we continue to look for ways to improve and grow as a school.

At North Tahoe School we balance high-quality core instruction with enrichment and elective opportunities such as music, band, art, physical education, and technology. These outstanding programs give students extra inspiration and motivation to be engaged in their learning and our comprehensive athletic programs provide another way to engage in school life. Our Laker teams participate in the TAH-NEVA league, which includes cross country running, basketball, track and field, Nordic skiing, and volleyball. We thrilled to also have soccer as part of our official sports teams.

We are so fortunate to be able to offer various enrichment learning opportunities that take place right out our back door in our beautiful outdoor setting, as well as in our local community. Throughout the school year, we have amazing grade-level specific field trips planned. They include:

Our fifth-grade students will be attending Sagehen this fall and spring.

Our sixth-grade students will travel to Mono Lake and explore the geology of the area.

Our seventh-grade students will be participating in a team-building ropes course activity and our annual SWEP Forest Health Day, and they will also attend the Headwaters Science Institute.

Our eighth-grade students will travel to Catalina for a four-day coastal experience.

These exceptional learning opportunities provide once in a lifetime experiences and strengthen the relationships and connections our students have with their teachers and their classmates.

North Tahoe School is a very caring and welcoming community! I am very proud of the high-quality, well-rounded experience we provide for all students while always looking for ways to improve. On behalf of our entire North Tahoe School faculty, I want to express our appreciation for being able to work with our incredible students, families, and our extended community. Go Lakers!

Chad Lindeen is principal at North Tahoe School.