Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company presented by Truckee’s Arts For The Schools

Arts For The Schools will welcome Ririe Woodbury Dance Company, an international powerhouse of dance, at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Truckee High School.

Ririe Woodbury will offer a performance of mixed, contemporary repertory by diverse choreographers.

"We are excited to have them in the region. This show is not to be missed!" said Eve McEneaney, executive director of Arts For The Schools.

Get tickets at artsfortheschools.org. Tickets are $5 for children, $20 for general admission, $15 seniors/students/military. For $5-$10 extra, receive free drinks, concessions, reserved seating, and a chance to meet the artist after the show.

In its 34th year, Arts For The Schools is nonprofit seeking to provide access and exposure to the arts. For more information please visit http://www.artsfortheschools.org.