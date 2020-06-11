School district extends free meal program

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District marked vans will be making stops throughout the area on weekdays, delivering free meals to children.

Courtesy photo

During the outbreak of COVID-19, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has stepped up to provide free meals to children throughout the community.

With the 2019-20 school year coming to a close with graduation ceremonies this week, the school district has announced a summer meal program, which will begin on Monday.

Free meals will be offered at Glenshire Elementary, Alder Creek Middle School, Truckee Elementary School, and North Tahoe High School, according to Coordinator of Parent & Community Relations Kelli Twomey. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The district will provide two breakfast meals and two lunch meals on Mondays and three breakfast meals and three lunch meals on Wednesdays.

Neighborhood delivery locations will also remain the same with the addition of the Rideout Community Center in Tahoe City as a pickup site. Locations in Truckee include: Village Green Mobile Home Park from 9 to 9:10 a.m.; Sierra Village Apartments from 9:20 to 9:30 a.m.; Henness Flats Apartments from 10:15 to 10:20 a.m.; Community Arts (Old Rec Center) from 10:25 to 10:30 a.m.; Donner Creek Mobile Home from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.; and Truckee Pines from 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Pickup locations along Lake Tahoe include: Tahoe Vista Mobile Home Park from 9 to 9:15 a.m.; Rideout School from 9:45 to 10 a.m.; Tahoma Post Office from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Grove St. Parking Lot from 11 to 11:15 a.m.;200 Chipmunk Street from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.; 265 Fox Street (KB Housing) from 12:30 to 12:40 p.m.; and 265 Bear Street from 12:45 to 12:55 p.m.

North Tahoe seniors celebrated with downtown banners

As the class of 2020 wraps up the school year amid the outbreak of COVID-19, seniors along Tahoe’s North Shore are being honored with nearly 50 banners hanging from downtown streetlights in Tahoe City.

The banners, bearing names and images of North Tahoe High School seniors, went up Sunday and Monday and were organized with support of high school parent teacher organization members Stephanie McGarry, Sonya Wong, Jo Anna-Battaglia, and Gretchen Sproehnle. Design work for the banners was done by Sproehnle.

Members of the Lakers senior class, Maya Wong and Olivia Sproehnle, and alumnus Emma Sproehnle helped assemble the banners, which were installed in downtown with support of Tahoe City Public Utility District.

The North Tahoe senior class held a virtual graduation on Thursday to close out the 2019-20 school year.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.