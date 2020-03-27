Schools serve nearly 8,000 meals in six days

Pickup locations Alder Creek Middle School 10931 Alder Drive, Truckee, CA 96161 Glenshire Elementary School 10990 Dorchester Drive, Truckee, CA 96161 Kings Beach Elementary School 8125 Steelhead Avenue, Kings Beach, CA 96143 North Tahoe High School 2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City, CA 96145 North Tahoe School 2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City, CA 96145 Tahoe Lake Elementary at Rideout 740 Timberland Lane, Tahoe City, CA 96145 Truckee Elementary School 11725 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA 96161 Truckee High School 11911 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA 96161

Since Tuesday, March 17, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has been providing children in the area with free meals for pickup.

After the first six days of the program, the district has served 3,974 lunches, along with 3,953 breakfasts.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community, we closed our local schools on March 16, and transitioned to distance learning,” said Kelli Twomey, coordinator of parent and community relations, in a statement. “We know that many of our children rely on us to receive their main meal of the day and our district is proud to be offering free ‘grab-and-go’ meals (with lunch and breakfast for the next day) for anyone 18 and under while we’re closed.”

According to Twomey, when school is in session the district averages roughly 2,000 lunches served per day, and 1,200 breakfasts served per day. Since starting the meal pickup program, the school district’s food and nutrition services team has given out an average of more than 650 lunches and breakfasts each day.

Vail Resorts has teamed up with the school district to donate excess food. Northstar California Resort recently sent out 10 pallets of food, according to Communications Manager Susan Whitman, which equals roughly 15,000 pounds of food. The food will go to the school district and to Sierra Community House. The resort also made another food donation to the school district last week, and said it will continue to donate more food.

“Our district is so appreciative of Northstar’s truckload donation of fresh fruit and veggies, milk, meats, soups and more which enhanced the meals we are offering our kids,” said Twomey in a statement.

If anyone has special circumstances where they can’t access one of a pickup locations or they have limited transportation, they are encouraged to contact the district’s food services team at 530-582-2528 or food@ttusd.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.