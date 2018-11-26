Sierra College students present Career Kaleidoscope in PechaKucha format

To highlight career opportunities in the Tahoe-Truckee area, Sierra College and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are hosting a Career Kaleidoscope community event at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at Granlibakken, 725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City.

Career seekers and those who want to celebrate the diversity of how people make a life and a living in the region will enjoy this artistic event. The Career Kaleidoscope PechaKucha is free and open to the public.

The careers will be presented in a lively PechaKucha format, explained Todd Wold, Ed.D., Manager of Career and College Readiness at TTUSD.

"PechaKucha is a presentation style in which 20 slides are shown for 20 seconds each," said Wold. "The format keeps presentations concise, fast-paced and engaging."

To develop the PechaKucha presentations, Sierra College students worked with industry partners, according to Dr. Kim Bateman, Sierra College Executive Dean, Tahoe-Truckee Campus.

"Eight student interns, supported through the CCC Maker grant funding for student makers, gained real world experience by collaborating with local businesses and non-profits," said Bateman.

Organizations that contributed to the project include the Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Community Collaborative, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, Truckee Roundhouse, Moonshine Ink, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Sierra Business Council, Downtown Merchant's Association and the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe.

The career clusters that will be highlighted during the PechaKucha include Satisfiers, Traders, Conveners, Catalysts, Helpers, Healers, Creators and Innovators. These were selected based on Dunn and Bradstreet reports of the top industries for growth in employment in the Tahoe-Truckee region. Students honed their communication, photography and storytelling skills while working with business and nonprofit leaders, according to Bateman.

"The students are using stunning imagery to reflect these career clusters in less than seven minutes each," said Bateman. "They are also weaving metaphoric stories that communicate the complexity of career options in our area."

One of the goals of the program is to make high school students aware of careers in the Tahoe-Truckee area, explained Wold. "Through the TTUSD and Sierra College partnership, we are able to strengthen pathways to higher education and fulfilling careers with local employers," said Wold.

Bateman said that Sierra College appreciates the support of Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Granlibakken, Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation, CCC Maker and local businesses and non-profits that made this event possible. "We encourage everyone to come to this event on December 7 to explore, network and reflect," said Bateman. "Our students would love to have your support."

For more information, call 530-550-2225. Learn about Sierra Makerspaces at http://www.sierramakerspaces.com, and follow us on Twitter @SierraMakers, Facebook @Sierra College Makerspaces and Instagram @sierracollegemakerspaces. Find out about the statewide makerspace initiative, managed by Sierra College, at http://cccmaker.com/.

Source: Sierra College