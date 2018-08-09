Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee to host ‘Greenhouse gas policies’ discussion

Those wanting to know more about global warming reduction strategies and "cap and trade" might want to join Sierra College Insights and Elizabeth Lokey Aldrich, Ph.D. for "Greenhouse Gas Policies Near and Far" held on campus from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sept. 14.

This session kicks off the 2018-2019 Sierra College Insights event series that offers academic enrichment and intellectual exchange across a range of scholarly subjects. Open to community members, visitors and students, Sierra College Insights showcases a variety of professors who present their research-based passions in an interactive format.

Cap-and-trade programs refer to a legal limit ("cap") on the overall amount of greenhouse gases that can be released annually (with the goal of reducing emissions). To ensure compliance, the government requires companies to hold permits for emissions. Companies that can reduce emissions cost effectively can sell excess allowances under the permits to other firms. The premise is that by putting a price on emissions, cap-and-trade programs encourage companies to cut fossil-fuel use and costs.

During "Greenhouse Gas Policies Near and Far," participants will engage in a cap-and-trade simulation to better understand this widely-used policy technique. Led by Dr. Aldrich, this insightful session will address questions such as, "What is California doing to fight climate change?' and "How do these efforts stack up against efforts in other states and nations?"

Aldrich has worked in renewable energy and carbon markets for more than a decade. She has extensive industry experience having worked for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Rocky Mountain Institute, and Camco Clean Energy. She taught climate policy on a tenure-track at Boise State University and renewable energy policy as a Visiting Professor at the University of Akureyri, Iceland.

Aldrich earned her master's degree and doctorate in Environmental Studies at the University of Colorado in Boulder where she was a National Science Foundation Fellow. She focused her research on renewable energy offset projects in Latin America and published "Renewable Energy Project Development Under the Clean Development Mechanism: A Guide for Latin America." Today, Aldrich runs Lokey Carbon Concepts, LLC, a consulting firm that helps businesses understand and navigate greenhouse gas legislation and renewable energy policy.

Source: Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee