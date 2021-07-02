Soroptimist Club awards scholarships to local women

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner has awarded $9,250 in scholarships to seven women. These scholarships are given both to high school graduates and to women who are continuing professional training or education.

Amelia Swanson and Sarah Bryan are from Truckee High School. Amelia and will be majoring in communications and marketing at the University of California in Davis. Sarah wants to major in elementary education at the University of Oregon.

Emily Hackley and Daisy Reyes are from Sierra High School. Emily will be attending Mesa Community College in Arizona and Daisy will attend Sierra College.

Marlene Mendez, Alexia Haines and Kate Traeger are all receiving scholarships for Continuing Education. Marlene will pursue her full x-ray technician license. Alexia will attend the Registered Nursing Program at Carrington College in Reno. Kate will continue her coursework in business management at the University of Nevada in Reno.

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner Scholarship Chair Joan Kreamer enthusiastically commented, “Congratulations to all seven of these hard-working women. We wish them all the very best on their next steps in their educational journey!”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info to contact Lisa Saqui, President. SITD hosts the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, a craft fair for shopping, featuring local artisans, in November.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.SITD.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner