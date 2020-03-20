Soroptimist International supports KidZone with $6K donation

According to a news release, the $6,000 grant from Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner will be used to operate their bilingual outreach services, KidZone staff members, from left, Mayra and Selma, KidZone Director Carol Meagher, Soroptimist President-Elect Patti Conk, Soroptimist President Pati Johnson, and KidZone Staff Emily and Karla.

Submitted photo

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner has announced a $6,000 grant to the KidZone Museum to support their KidsReach program to underserved families with children under 5 years old.

According to a news release, the grant will be used to operate their bilingual outreach services, which is critical to the children’s success.

Since 1992, the KidZone Museum has inspired learning through creative play and discovery, through early learning programs and by presenting exhibits that offer children and their families’ tools to share creative learning opportunities together.

“This is a huge help in bridging the gap in support we are facing with the news that First 5 Placer County is no longer able to fund this program,” Carol Meagher, director of the KidZone, said in the release. “Soroptimist’s generosity gives us essential funding so we can keep services going while we work to raise an additional $20,000 to close the funding gap we face and offer hundreds of children and families quality child development experiences at the museum. We are so grateful.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon at Zano’s Restaurant (11401 Donner Pass Rd.) in Truckee. All women are invited to join as a guest by emailing info@sitd.info. For more information, go to http://www.sitd.info or contact Pati Johnson, President, at info@sitd.info. The Soroptimists host the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, an evening of wine, food and shopping featuring local artisans, on the third Thursday of November.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (http://www.sitd.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.