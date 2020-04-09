Still serving: Schools hand out 1,900 free meals per day; service expected through June 12

Barbara Morgan (left) and Lisa Rae-Weise hand out free meals for the area’s children at Glenshire Elementary.

Last week, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Robert J. Leri announced the closure of area schools through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Though schools won’t reopen this spring, the district’s free meal program is scheduled to continue operations through June 12.

Since beginning the service on March 17, the district stated its given out an average of roughly 1,900 breakfasts and lunches each day.

Last week, the district began offering delivery to multiple sites around Truckee and North Tahoe. At those sites, the district said its averaging roughly 750 meals served per day. At the pickup locations set up at most of the area’s schools, the district is averaging about 1,150 meals per day.

Meals are available for pickup on weekdays in Truckee at Glenshire Elementary School, Truckee Elementary School, Truckee High School. Around the lake, meals will be available at Kings Beach Elementary School, North Tahoe High School, North Tahoe School, and Tahoe Lake Elementary at Rideout.

Delivery locations in Truckee include: Village Green Mobile Home Park from 9 to 9:10 a.m.; Sierra Village Apartments from 9:20 to 9:30 a.m.; Henness Flats Apartments from 10:15 to 10:20 a.m.; The Old Rec Center in downtown Truckee from 10:25 to 10:30 a.m.; Truckee Pines from 11 to 11:15 a.m.; and Donner Creek Mobile Home Park from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Delivery locations in North Tahoe include: Tahoe Vista Mobile Home Park from 9 to 9:15 a.m.; Tahoma Post Office from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; the Grove Street parking lot in Tahoe City from 11 to 11:15 a.m.; 200 Chipmunk Street in Kings Beach from 12:15 to 12:30 a.m.; Kings Beach Housing from 12:30 to 12:40 p.m.; and the North Tahoe Family Resource Center from 12:45 to 12:55 p.m.

Due to a staff day on Monday, delivery won’t be available. There will also be no delivery on Memorial Day, May 25.

For more information, visit TTUSD.org.

