Summer, fall semesters online at Sierra College

Sierra College Summer Sessions June 8 - Aug. 1: Dozens of career and technical education and general education classes June 29 - July 31: History 17B, Psychology 100, Spanish 2

Beginning June 8, Sierra College offers many eight weeklong online courses including business, administration of justice, photo, graphic design, information technology, human development, and general education.

Additionally, a late start summer session taught by Tahoe-Truckee instructors takes place from June 28 through July 31 and offers students the chance to earn CSU/UC transferable in just five weeks. Tahoe-Truckee’s summer session includes History 17B, Psychology 100, and Spanish 2.

“Whether your goal is to transfer to a four year university, earn an associate’s degree or college certificate, pursue your dreams, or enrich your day to day life, Sierra College can help you plan your next steps.” says Kim Bateman, Ph.D., executive dean of Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee. “Apply online. Enroll in classes, and we will meet you online.”

New student enrollment opened on May 19 for summer classes and June 30 for fall classes. Academic Enrichment enrollment opens May 20 for summer classes and July 1 for fall classes. Academic Enrichment, a free program for current high school students offers ninth through twelfth graders a chance to explore careers and earn college credit.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Online courses are just as rigorous and demanding as our classroom courses,” Sierra College’s website states. “Students are expected to establish and maintain high levels of involvement and interaction throughout the semester.” One benefit is that you can choose between hundreds of courses.

Information about how to apply and enroll as well as details regarding Sierra College’s certificate, degree and transfer programs are available at sierracollege.edu. Prospective students are encouraged to learn more by calling campus at 530-550-2225. There are also registration help sessions via Zoom (details are available at facebook.com/sierracollege).

Source: Sierra College