Summer youth programs set for Truckee Library

With summer quickly approaching, the Truckee Library has been working hard to plan for its summer programs in order to keep our youth engaged in reading and captivating activities.

To kick things off, the Summer Reading Challenge “Dream up Your Story” will begin June 13 and will last through July 31.

This year, in order to help track students’ reading and keep them engaged in various activities, the library is using READsquared, an online tool which allows participants to log/track their reading sessions, complete Missions, and play educational games.

The library will offer paper-based forms for those who prefer to use a traditional paper form over an online tool.

As part of the Summer Reading Challenge, there will be prize drawings each week for Missions completed. Prizes for three age groups will be awarded: preschool, elementary school, and tween/teen. All prizes will be gift cards to local businesses. At the end of the program, there will be a grand gift card prize for each age group. As usual, all youth participants will receive a free book at the end of the program.

Adults are also encouraged to participate and log their reading, write book reviews, and enter to win weekly prizes as well.

The Summer Reading Challenge will also offer youth “Magic Bags” (grab-and-go activity kits), which are fun craft-based activities to be completed at home. These will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., via our curbside pick-up service at the library.

For a unique outdoor experience, families will get a chance to stroll along the Legacy Trail for a “Truckee Library Storywalk” from June 15 through August 13. This year, the event will be based on the book Also an Octopus by Maggie Tokuda-Hall. The storywalk begins below the Truckee Regional Park and continues east for about 0.7 miles (Look for the laminated signs).

Another program to be offered will inspire young artists to express their creativity. Throughout the months of June and July, the library will accept “love-and-kindness-themed” entries for an art contest. A prize will be awarded for the winner of each of the three age groups (preschool, elementary school, and tween/teen). All forms of art such as drawings, paintings, collages, etc. are acceptable.

Participants can either mail entries to the library or leave them in the library book drop. Name, age group, and contact information should be included with each entry. Winners will be contacted by library staff in August. Entries will be displayed at the library, for all to see, once the library is open to the public again!

Also, thanks to a Summer Lunch Grant from the California State Library, the library has partnered with TTUSD and Excellence in Education, to provide grab-and-go activity bags for students. These bags, which will include an activity and a book, will be passed out with lunches as part of the free lunch program sponsored by TTUSD. This program will be offered in select Truckee neighborhoods during the months of July and August.

Finally, the Nevada County Library is also offering “virtual” programs through its social media platform. Be sure to visit the library’s Facebook Page, and while you’re there, check out the Truckee Community Storytime, already hosted by several of our beloved community leaders.

For more information on the library’s summer programs or curbside pickup options, please call the Truckee Library at 582-7846. Curbside pickup is now available at the Truckee Library Monday through Friday. All materials must be requested in advance by placing a hold on items using our online catalog or calling the library directly. Additionally, all pickups must be scheduled in advance by phoning the library to secure a time slot.

Source: Nevada County Community Library, Truckee