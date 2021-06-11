Tahoe Food Hub delivers 150 Giving Boxes to school district

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District cook Alejandra Diaz has been instrumental in making food deliveries to families in need.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

During the past year, the Tahoe Food Hub has partnered with Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’s Food & Nutrition Services team to provide Giving Boxes to local, school families in need.

As the school year winds down, Tahoe Food Hub on Thursday and Friday of last week provided an additional 150 Giving Boxes to the school district, ensuring fresh fruits and vegetables to each of family in the food pantry program.

“We just thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice that in one week, everyone gets one,’“ said Susie Sutphin, founder and director of Tahoe Food Hub.

During the past 12 months, Tahoe Food Hub has provided an average of 65 Giving Boxes per week to the school district to be given to families in need.

“Tahoe Food Hub has been a steadfast, committed partner with our department since 2013 that we appreciate tremendously,” said Kat Soltanmorad, director of food services at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. “Susie Sutphin, Founder and Director of Tahoe Food Hub, has worked diligently to complement the school meals we offer with delicious fresh organic and locally grown produce and continued fundraising efforts to support families in need of produce. Much gratitude to Tahoe Food Hub for their support!”

Tahoe Food Hub’s Giving Boxes are filled with fresh, sustainably grown produce from local farms in the Sierra Foothills and Northern Nevada, and are made possible through donations from the community.

Additionally, Tahoe Food Hub has provided an average of 20 boxes to Saint Francis of Assisi in Incline Village, 10 boxes to Calvary Chapel of Truckee, 10 boxes to a distribution location in Tahoe City, and another 20 to people who pick up from the food hub’s warehouse.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Tahoe Food Hub has distributed more than 6,000 Giving Boxes throughout the Truckee-Tahoe community. Additionally, Tahoe food Hub offers an online farmers market, offering access to season, sustainably grown produce, while providing new market opportunities for family farms.

“The real win-win in all of this is not only are we supporting local families in need, insuring they’re getting enough fresh, local produce, but the farmers actually get paid regular price from the donations we collect,” said Sutphin. “Farmers get money, we support them, and so people’s donations are two-fold in that regard.”

The cost to donate for the produce of one box is $20 and can be done at http://www.tahoefoodhub.org/donate-1 .

