Tahoe Institute for Natural Science brings back summer camp program
The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is pleased to announce it will resume its popular Summer Camp program in 2021. Last year, their traditional camps were canceled out of concerns over the transmission of COVID-19, instead offering single-pod programs. For the 2021 season Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is thrilled to return to larger camps, to serve both more families and a more inclusive segment of the community.
“Science has shown again and again the health and developmental benefits of spending time immersed in nature,” says Tahoe Institute for Natural Science Co-Founder and Executive Director, Will Richardson “and last year many kids were deprived of that. They were also deprived of socializing with other kids their age. These camps not only help kids reconnect with nature, but also each other, and are a great way to make friends in a fun setting.”
The four and five day programs are offered throughout the Tahoe region for kids aged 6-12. This year, TINS is adding a three-day mini Bug Camp in Truckee. There are also three-day backpacking camps offered in partnership with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, for kids aged 12-16. Each day is filled with character and team building experiences that teach both science and wilderness skills. For more information on all of the summer camp programs, visit http://www.tinsweb.org/nature-camps
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is also honored to offer a camp scholarship fund, started in 2012 with the help of a member. The organization has used that fund to bring these amazing experiences to more of our community, including families that may not have the same access to Tahoe’s natural wonder. For more information on camps, contact TINS Education Manager Kendal Scott at kendal@tinsweb.org or 775-298-0064.
