Tahoe Truckee recognized as Pacesetter community for support of reading

The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading recently announced that Tahoe Truckee is one of 29 communities nationwide being recognized with Pacesetter Honors for its work in addressing reading proficiency in Tahoe Truckee.

"Reading proficiency by the end of third grade is a critical milestone toward high school graduation and career success because it marks the transition from 'learning to read' to 'reading to learn,'" a news release states.

Tahoe Truckee Reads, a community partnership between the Excellence in Education Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee, Placer and Nevada County First 5, Placer and Nevada County Health and Human Services, and other nonprofits was established in 2011 with a goal of ensuring that all children are reading proficiently by the end of third-grade.

Each year, the Grade-Level Reading Campaign uses its Pacesetter honors to highlight communities that report making measurable progress on key indicators of early school success. These communities serve as proof points and represent the "leading edge" of innovation, impact, and improvement within the Grade-Level Reading Network. Tahoe Truckee is one of Tahoe Truckee previously received the 2012 "All-America City" award and has been recognized with "Pacesetter" honors each year from 2013-2017. There are 360 Grade-Level Reading Campaign communities, and Tahoe Truckee is one of three communities in the Campaign network to be honored six years in a row.

"Recognizing Pacesetters is our way of applauding and thanking the civic leaders, organizations, and agencies that have joined forces to build brighter futures for children in their communities," Ralph Smith, managing director of the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading said in the release. "We are learning with them and from them what it takes to move the needle and close the gap. Mobilized communities — like these Pacesetters — are essential to achieving early school success."

For more information, visit http://www.TahoeTruckeeReads.org.