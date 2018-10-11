Tahoe Truckee Unified among 6 districts recognized nationally as Green Achiever

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is one of only six school districts to be recognized as a Green Achiever school district by the U.S. Department of Education. Recently, the District was honored at an awards ceremony at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Education Director Louisa Koch, Director of the Campaign for Environmental Literacy James L. Elder, and Director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council Anisa Heming joined Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Frank Brogan in congratulating TTUSD on their achievements.

TTUSD earned the distinction as a Green Achiever school district based on their efforts to reduce energy and waste costs and for their innovative educational programming that teaches students about nature and the importance of clean air and water while demonstrating the value of preserving the environment for future generations.

For over 10 years, Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships has been a significant partner in the school district's sustainability efforts. SWEP leads sustainability clubs at each school site, and students are empowered to make improvements to their school's energy, waste and water usage. Staff across the district, reinforce the conservation efforts and serve as role models for environmental stewardship.

"This is a huge honor, and I am proud that Tahoe Truckee is one of only six school districts to earn the Green Achiever Award," Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Rob Leri said. "This award would not be possible without the strong partnerships, leadership, and dedication of many organizations and individuals in our district and our community. I am extremely grateful for their hard work and commitment to our environment and our kids."

The district receives a great deal of support and collaboration from many partners including SWEP, Town of Truckee, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Northstar California Epic Promise, Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal, CHOICES, Placer County, and Sierra Cost Management.

For more information about the school district's Sustainability Programs visit http://www.ttusd.org.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District