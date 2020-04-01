Tahoe Truckee Unified School District expands free meal service

With schools in the area closed through May 1, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has stepped up its free meal program to include delivery to several sites around Truckee and North Tahoe.

The district has had pickup locations for free breakfasts and lunches for children ages 18 and under at several schools since March 17, and has already provided families in the community with thousands of meals.

Due to transportation limitations for some families, marked Tahoe Truckee Unified School District vans will be at the following 12 locations on weekdays throughout the morning and early afternoon:

North Tahoe

-Tahoe Vista Mobile Home Park from 9 – 9:15 a.m.

-Tahoma Post Office from 10:15 – 10:30 a.m.

-Grove Street parking lot (Tahoe City) from 11 -11:15 a.m.

-200 Chipmunk Street (Kings Beach) from 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.

-Kings Beach Housing from 12:30 – 12:40 p.m.

-North Tahoe Family Resource Center from 12:45 -12:55 p.m.

Truckee

-Village Green Mobile Home Park from 9 – 9:10 a.m.

-Sierra Village Apartments from 9:20 – 9:30 a.m.

-Henness Flats Apartments from 10:15 -10:20 a.m.

-The Old Rec Center (in downtown Truckee) from 10:25 -10:30 a.m.

-Truckee Pines from 11 -11:15 a.m.

-Donner Creek Mobile Home Park from 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

The school district will also continue to serve meals for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays in Truckee at Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary School, Truckee Elementary School, Truckee High School. Around the lake, meals will be available at Kings Beach Elementary School, North Tahoe High School, North Tahoe School, and Tahoe Lake Elementary at Rideout.

The school district has received a substantial food donation from Northstar California Resort, along with other food donations from Sugar Bowl Resort and Tahoe Mountain Club.

For more information, visit TTUSD.org.

