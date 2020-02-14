Tahoe Truckee Unified Schools administrators honored

The Placer County Charter of the Association of California School Administrators recognized two administrators from Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for their outstanding leadership in late January, a news release states.

Each year, the association recognizes outstanding administrators for “their leadership skills, professionalism, creativity, innovation, and commitment to a quality education.”

North Tahoe High School Principal Joanna Mitchell was named the 2020 Placer County Secondary Administrator of the Year. Mitchell has been part of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for over 16 years and has served as principal at North Tahoe since 2011.

Greg Wohlman, the principal of Sierra Continuation High School, Cold Stream Alternative, & Educational Options was named Placer County’s Continuation/Educational Options Administrator of the Year. Wohlman has been with the district since 2014 and has been an educator since 1998.

“Both Joanna and Greg are so deserving of these awards,” Tahoe Truckee Unified Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Rob Leri said in the release. “They are committed to the youth in our community, and these awards represent all the outstanding leadership we have in our district.”

Source: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District