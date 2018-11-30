Tahoe Truckee Unified schools honored with California Golden Bell Award

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has been chosen as one of the 51 recipients of the state's leading educational honor, the Golden Bell Award.

Sponsored by the California School Boards Association, the Golden Bell Awards recognize outstanding public school programs for innovation, sustainability, and best practices that facilitate positive student outcomes.

"The Golden Bell recipients exemplify the spirit of innovation and excellence for which all of California's public schools strive," said CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy. "The Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of outstanding education offerings in our state, and demonstrate the tenacity, vision, and dedication of school leaders across California."

Tahoe Truckee is being recognized for the Truckee North Tahoe Youth Health Initiative community program.

Through "Wellness Hubs," the school district and its community partners created an exemplary model of what a coordinated school health model should look like in a rural area. Agency leaders from Tahoe Forest Health System, Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee, Placer County Human and Health Services, Nevada County Human and Health Services and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District collaborated and aligned their visions toward a common outcome that is entirely youth focused. The approach is based on the premise that a young person's success in school is inextricably linked to their physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

"I am so proud to be part of this coordinated model of support," Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Executive Director of Educational Services Corine Harvey said in a news release. "We have multiple agencies aligned in a coordinated approach to bring support to the students in a way that they feel safe and comfortable. We're working together to do what's best for our kids, and it's making a huge difference."

The Youth Health Initiative changed the way the school district interacts with community partners to improve the health and well-being of its youth. The Wellness Hubs reduce barriers and increase adolescents' access to, and utilization of critical health services and supports in the Tahoe Truckee region.

Since launching the Wellness Hubs in the fall of 2015, there have been significant improvements in student outcomes and access to health services, and the improved health outcomes demonstrate that the collaborative program is working.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District