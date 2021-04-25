Take action for Every Kid Healthy Week

Every Kid Healthy Week is an annual observance during the last full week of April. Each day of the week highlights the great actions families and schools are taking to improve the health and wellness of their kids and the link between nutrition, physical activity, mental health and learning – because healthy kids are better prepared to learn and thrive.

Take action and celebrate Every Kid Healthy Week using these daily themes and activity ideas:

Mindful Monday: Get your kids practicing social emotional health and mindfulness skills to build resilience.

Use breathing exercises for emotional regulation.

Tasty Tuesday: Build lifelong healthy eating habits by exposing kids to new foods, healthy cooking, and growing their own produce.

Have a family taste test.

Wellness Wednesday: Explore with your kids what wellness means to them, and then develop self-care strategies.

Role model healthy behaviors.

Thoughtful Thursday: Nurture kids’ social health and positive relationships.

Help them understand their feelings through art and color.

Fitness Friday: Get moving! Physical activity fuels not only the body, but the mind too.

May the Fitness Be With You: Play Star Wars-themed games.

Anyone can take action during Every Kid Healthy Week by following these themes or building your own activities based on your needs and schedule. Get more activity ideas here from the Action for Healthy Kids’ website.

Adults and children participating in the Let’s Eat Healthy! Program are learning how to create healthy habits. For more nutrition or program information, visit our CalFresh Healthy Living, UCCE website. Follow and “like” us on Facebook for additional tips and updates: @CFHL.UCCE.PlacerNevadaCo.

Source: Placer County