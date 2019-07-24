Truckee High School named to Campaign for Business and Education Excellence’s 2018-2019 California Honor Roll

Truckee High School was recently named to the 2018-2019 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement in student success.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Truckee High School is one of 1,834 public schools in California to be recognized.

According to a news release, the 2018-2019 Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. ERP maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts. Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

For high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

“It’s great to see Truckee High School recognized for their efforts in continuously striving to increase academic achievement and improve educational outcomes for all of our students,” said Rob Leri, superintendent chief learning officer. “This is such a well-deserved honor for Truckee High School.”

Source: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District