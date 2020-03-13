Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus announces spring concert series

KNOW & GO WHO: Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus, Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra, Truckee Tahoe Youth Chorus WHAT: From Bruckner to Broadway WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 WHERE: North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 N Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, TICKETS: $30 adults, $25 senior, $10 children/students under 19 (at www.truckeechorus.org or at the door) INFO: ">www.truckeechorus.org

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus has announced its Spring 2020 concert series “From Bruckner to Broadway,” conducted by Susan K Horst.

Composed between 1881 and 1884 and premiered in Vienna, Austria in 1885, Te Deum was the pinnacle of Anton Bruckner’s sacred compositions and self-described as “the pride of his life.”

Center stage with the chorus once again will be the Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Dr Owen Lee, and four talented soloists: Pam Moutinho, Soprano; Sara Kuttel, Alto; Robert Bousquet, Tenor; and Todd Tanis, Bass.

Following Intermission, fast forward to the 20th century and the glitz of New York’s Broadway Musicals to hear selections from your favorite shows, including a new medley from “Wicked.” The Truckee Tahoe Youth Chorus will be featured in medleys from “Newsies” and “Les Miserables.”

An evening concert will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18, and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Both performances will be in the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach on Lake Tahoe. Tickets priced at $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and $10 children and students under 19 are available online at truckeechorus.org and at the door.

The 50-voice Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus was organized in 2002 by Chris Nelson, its founding conductor, and is associated with Sierra College Osher Life Long Learning Institute. The nonprofit is sponsored by community organizations and its mission is to perform a wide range of quality choral works that will appeal to the diverse community members of the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe region.

Source: Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus