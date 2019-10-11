TTUSD district launches Tahoe Truckee Media

Tahoe Truckee Media is a cable access channel and streaming service geared to promote the school district’s mission through broadcasts of public meetings, instructional activities, and district-sponsored activities and events.

Submitted photo

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District in September launched Tahoe Truckee Media Services, an Educational and Governmental access station.

“Formerly known as Tahoe Truckee Community Television, this station has been restructured to better focus on the needs of the school district, local governmental entities, and non-profits organizations in Tahoe Truckee,” a news release states.

Tahoe Truckee Media is a cable access channel and streaming service geared to promote the school district’s mission through broadcasts of public meetings, instructional activities, and district-sponsored activities and events. It will also continue to serve local governmental agencies, including the broadcasting and live streaming of public meetings. Local nonprofits will be able to continue to provide content for Educational and Governmental programming.

Community members can find Tahoe Truckee Media’s educational programming on Channel 6 on Suddenlink and its public affairs programming on Channel 18 on Suddenlink.

Community members can find out more about Tahoe Truckee Media memberships and sponsorships by contacting station manager Rory O’Farrell at channel6@ttusd.org or at 530-582-1194.