Visit Truckee-Tahoe Celebrates seniors with 167 flagpole banner locations

Visit Truckee-Tahoe donated 167 flagpole banner pole locations in downtown Truckee for the second year in a row, recognizing the Truckee High School senior class of 2021 and all of their accomplishments after a challenging year of distance learning.

Provided photo

“I would like to congratulate our Truckee High School Seniors. Our Seniors not only have a story to tell, but they also made history. They are all resilient, amazing, brave, and strong!” said Carmen Diaz Ghysels, the Superintendent Chief Learning Officer of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. “We wish to thank Visit Truckee-Tahoe for providing the space for the flagpole banners again this year for our community celebration.”

Look for the banners along the main street of downtown Truckee, starting at the roundabout near Burger Me and extending through downtown into the Railyard Project. There is one banner per student, 167 total, each one proudly showing their senior portrait.

The banners will be on display from April 1 – May 30. Once they are taken down, they will be gifted to each senior as a keepsake.

“We hope the banners hearten our broader Truckee community; visitors and residents. Visit Truckee-Tahoe is honored to celebrate our resilient young men and women who have bright futures, hopes and dreams.” said Colleen Dalton, CEO Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

In addition to Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s donation of the flagpole space for two months, this project was made possible through the support of Rose Weskamp from Sign Source, Kathy Hess Slocum from Just Imagine Marketing and Design, Christina Cutler at Cutler Graphic Design, and Truckee High School staff and parent volunteers from Project Safe and Sober Graduation.