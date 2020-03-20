‘Youth of the Year’: Boys & Girls Club recognizes Felipe Guevara, Jr.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe has announced its Youth of the Year: Felipe Guevara, Jr.

According to a news release, Guevara grew up in Kings Beach and has attended Club since 2010.

“As a kid, my favorite BGCNLT program was Lego Robotics — it’s definitely the reason why I’m such a Math and STEM nerd now-a-days,” Guevara said in the release.

Presently, Guevara is a senior at North Tahoe High School and considering pursuing a degree at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo after graduation. In his capacity as a Youth Development Professional at the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, he said he loves working with kids — from board games to outside play.

As Youth of the Year, the release states, Guevara will serve as an ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club mission, “exemplifying outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. He’s a role model for all youth in our community, and we are so proud to recognize him!”

Source: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe