Eight Tahoe Truckee Unified School District employees receive recognition for excellence

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Excellence in Education Foundation announces the recipients of this year’s Linda Brown Fellows Awards and Star Awards, honoring exceptional teachers and staff from the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD). These awards celebrate the educators and classified staff who go above and beyond to inspire students, support schools, and strengthen the community.

Awards recipients are chosen from a pool of nominations from parents, students, teachers, and community members. Winners were recognized at TTUSD’s convocation event that took place on Aug. 25, 2025.

Linda Brown Fellows Award Recipients

The Linda Brown Fellows Award recognizes teachers who demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation, and dedication in the classroom. Each recipient receives a $2,000 grant for educational enhancement and $1,000 for personal use.

This year’s Fellows Award recipients:

Neysa Williams, 8th Grade Science Teacher, Alder Creek Middle School

Jessica Jacobs, Social Science Teacher, Truckee High School

Kristin Sura, 8th Grade English Language Arts Teacher, North Tahoe School

Graham Johns, Resource Specialist, Glenshire Elementary School



Anna Yarbrough, Neysa Williams, Cindy Flores, Jessica Jacobs, Kristin Sura, Graham Johns. Provided / TTUSD

Star Award Recipients

The Star Award honors classified staff members who make extraordinary contributions to their schools, often behind the scenes. Each winner receives $1,000 for personal use in recognition of their dedication.

This year’s Star Award recipients:

Ivana Cobos, Community Interpreter and Liaison/Translator, Alder Creek Middle School

Amanda Richardson, Administrative Secretary, Food Services, Kindergarten Aid, Donner Trail Elementary School

Salvador Guerrero Angel, Head Custodian, Truckee High School

Tom Mohun, Football Coach and Campus Supervisor, Truckee High School

“These awards recognize the dedicated, creative, and caring educators and staff at TTUSD who bring magic to our schools and make a lasting impact on students every day,” said Anna Yarbrough, Executive Director of Excellence in Education. “At Excellence in Education we are proud to be able to honor and celebrate these outstanding recipients.”