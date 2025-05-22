Eight years, one legacy: Truckee River United 2007 girls close out era with championship season

TRUCKEE, Calif. – After eight years of dedication, friendship, and standout play, the Truckee River United 2007 girls’ soccer team has officially closed the chapter on their club careers — and they did it in winning style.

Formed in 2017 when most players were just 10 years old, the team has grown into one of the region’s most competitive squads. This spring, their final season together, the group capped off nearly a decade of hard work with a run of accomplishments that showcased both their skill and cohesion.

Highlights of the 2025 season include:

First place at the Players College Showcase in Las Vegas (March 14–16), where the team went 4-0 with a 14-1 goal differential.



A quarterfinal appearance in the State Cup’s State Premier division, California’s top tier, where they tied the nation’s 11th-ranked team before falling in penalty kicks.



An undefeated finish in the NorCal Premier East League, taking first place with a 5-0-3 record.



But what sets the team apart goes beyond the stats. Made up of players from Tahoe and Reno, the Truckee River United girls regularly faced — and often beat — elite programs from larger urban areas across the Western U.S. Despite being the underdog in size and resources, they relied on grit, high-level soccer IQ, and deep-rooted chemistry to stay competitive at the highest levels.

“These young women have been an absolute joy to coach,” head coach Aaron Abraham said. “It is a privilege to coach such a talented group of young athletes who can compete at the highest level of soccer. But more importantly, they are amazing young women. Sports are an amazing tool to teach so many life lessons. They will be successful in all that they set their minds to. I look forward to watching their continued growth in the next part of their journey. I could not be more proud of them.”

More than just teammates, the players have built lifelong friendships and become role models in their community.

Four players — Emma McNamara, Ellie Lowden, Keira Dwinell, and Kelly Kratz — will continue playing at the collegiate level.

As they graduate high school and head in new directions, the Truckee River United 2007 girls leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire the next generation of players.