El Dorado County moves into less restrictive red tier

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County on Tuesday was moved into the less restrictive red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Starting on Wednesday, indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity, gyms can open at 10% capacity, retailers can open at 50% capacity, and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity, among other things.

“We’re very happy about the news that El Dorado County will move from the most restrictive purple tier where we’ve been since November, to the red tier, which literally opens the door to more services and activities for our residents,” said Carla Hass, El Dorado County communications director, in a press release. “This move means we regain some sense of normalcy in our lives and brings a level of relief to our small businesses that have borne the brunt of the pandemic. So many of our residents have suffered enormous economic loss due to the shutdown associated with high levels of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. This change in status gives them a long- awaited economic boost.”

Officials said the move was based on the county’s overall test positivity rate and the positivity rate in the county’s socioeconomically disadvantaged census tracts each for two consecutive weeks.

The move wasn’t based on the county’s daily case rate which is currently at 7.6.

“That said, this is not the time to relax the behaviors that have gotten us to this point,” said Hass. “Even with the tens of thousands or residents who have already been vaccinated, it’s imperative that we continue to take the actions to further protect our residents and visitors.”

For more information about what it means for the county to be in the red tier go online to covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy .