El Dorado County supervisors approve new resolution for road, trail closures, including Rubicon

Four-wheel vehicles traverse a section of the Rubicon Trail.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Communication, communication, communication.

That was a lesson learned after user groups were confused and pushed back as to why El Dorado County closed the Rubicon Trail earlier this year during the historic winter.

El Dorado County enacted a closure without a lot of warning on Dec. 30, 2022, ahead of forecasted atmospheric river storms which prompted users to question why and if the county had that right.

Transportation Director Rafael Martinez told the Tribune El Dorado County has been authorized by the Sierra Club and State Water Quality Board to act as stewards of the trail to make sure environmental aspects are maintained.

And that’s what led to the closure.

Martinez said that if the level of water that runs over the trail becomes too high, it can capture grease and oil and that will eventually make its way into Lake Tahoe.

“If we know that there is an atmospheric river storm that will produce that kind of flow, we restrict use,” Martinez said. “And it was closed in advance and that’s why stakeholders were confused. We’d hate for the water board and Sierra Club to shut us down.”

Martinez said county staff measured the flow after the storms and said the closure was correct, that the water flowing over the trail was over the limit.

Following a series of atmospheric river storms, the Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency on Jan. 10 and further authorized closure of the iconic trail, a 22-mile route and part 4×4 trail that also travels into Placer County in the Eldorado National Forest, with popular access from Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.

Supervisors at that time asked county staff to return to the board with a new resolution.

With confusion among stakeholders, Martinez reached out to create an updated resolution that includes more avenues of communication and clarifies the reasons the trail would be closed, among other things.

“We just needed to refresh our policy and make one resolution that is clear and concise with added communication,” Martinez said and added that the new resolution is for roads and trails.

County personnel, including District 5 Supervisor Brooke Laine, and user groups met on Feb. 13, to discuss a resolution and on March 6 sent a draft to the stakeholders and encouraged comments by March 13.

Six comments were received and included, any closure should be communicated better and should be at the direction of the DOT director, limiting closure only for interest of public safety, declaring a state of emergency, conditions and taking off any sunset clause to revisit the resolution in five years.

“We felt it was well worth the effort to gain more understanding,” Martinez said about meeting with stakeholders.

Martinez said updated communication about the trail will be posted on the parks and trails webpage, and news and updates also on the page, emailed through Gov delivery, transportation webpage and the transportation’s Facebook page and on the county’s website.

“El Dorado County supports and values the Rubicon Trail and the community of users,” said Martinez in his presentation to the board. “We recognize that the trail is a social and economic benefit to the county and we do everything we can to keep it open all year long.”

During public comment, members of the Rubicon Trail Foundation spoke to the board, including President Ken Hower, and expressed support for the new resolution, although they preferred two separate resolutions, one strictly for the Rubicon. The single resolution covers both trails and roads.

“This resolution does not address everything we’d like to see but RTF is willing to endorse as written,” said one of the members and added that they appreciated the engagement with county officials, including Laine who they said jumped in and was eager to learn about the issues. “The trail should only be closed for three specific instances, conditions, health and safety and emergency declarations. We’re concerned that those three will increase. I don’t want this to sound like a threat, but we will be watching, making sure one of those three conditions are met.”

Bob Sweeney, president of Jeepers Jamboree, thanked county officials for their effort.

“We bring in thousands to the community,” Sweeney said. “The Rubicon is our crown jewel.” Jeepers Jamboree is hosting its 71st event in July, “the granddaddy of all 4-wheel events,” says their website.

The board unanimously approved the new resolution.

Rubicon trail map.

